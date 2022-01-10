Photo From Pro-Khalistan Rally in US Shared as Recent Protests in Punjab

A photograph showing a Sikh man holding a placard which reads “Ram Mandir = Horror House” is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that it shows a farmer from Punjab.

The claim comes a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab in an alleged security “breach”, blocked by protesters.

However, we were able to trace the photo back to January 2021, when a group of pro-Khalistan Sikhs protested in solidarity with protesting farmers in India, outside the Indian consulate in California’s San Francisco in the United States of America (USA).