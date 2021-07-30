WebQoof Recap: Of Tokyo Olympics & Tourists Returning From Himachal

From claims around Priya Malik winning gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics to landslide in Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
From false claims around wrestler Priya Malik winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to tourists returning following the Kinnaur landslide in Himachal Pradesh, here's what misled the public this week.
Several social media users, including notable personalities such as cricket commentator Reema Malhotra, FMCG company Parle-G, politician Alka Lamba, RJ Sayema and model-turned-athlete Milind Soman, congratulated wrestler Priya Malik for winning a gold medal, claiming that she made India proud at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that is underway in Japan.
However, we found that the wrestler had won a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary, after defeating Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich in the 73kg weight category, and not at the Tokyo Olympics.
A video showing a long queue of vehicles on a hilly road was shared with a claim that it showed tourists returning from Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, following the landslide that took nine lives on 25 July.
However, we found that the video is from Kaghan Valley in Pakistan, and not Himachal Pradesh. According to media reports, tourists had thronged the Kaghan Valley in record numbers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
A photo of floodwater gushing in is being circulated to claim that it shows the cloudburst that occured in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 28 July, following which reportedly 40 people have gone missing.
However, we found that the photo is from 2016 and showed the Alaknanda river, which had risen above the danger level mark following a cloudburst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.
A video of a mob chasing a man through the streets and beating him up had gone viral on social media. Users claimed that it showed MLA Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur city, Rajasthan, who was being chased by a mob after he ordered the removal of a saffron flag that was hoisted atop a fort in Rajasthan.
A graphic 30-second video of an old man being gored to death by a bull was shared on social media, with users implying that the victim, who succumbed to his injuries, was a Muslim man.
However, we found that the elderly man was identified as one Deep Chand from Saundhapur in Haryana. CCTV footage showed the man hitting the bull with a cane and the bull had then retaliated.
Inspector Kamal Jeet of Panipat Police told The Quint's WebQoof team that the man seen in the CCTV footage is Deep Chand who belonged to the Hindu community.
