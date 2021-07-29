Morphed Pic Shared as Aaj Tak Crediting PM Modi for Olympics Medal

Fact-Check | Aaj Tak had created the original graphic with PM Modi's face during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and not the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo: The Quint)
A morphed graphic claiming that Hindi news channel Aaj Tak credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has gone viral.
We found that the original graphic was shared two years ago during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. It had the photos of anchor Sweta Singh and PM Modi and the caption questioned whether the Prime Minister would make India win in the tournament.
CLAIM
The text on the viral graphic, which had the photo of anchor Sweta Singh and PM Modi, said in Hindi, "पीएम मोदी ने जिताया पहला ओलंपिक पदक". [Translation: PM Modi made India win the first Olympic medal.]
Social media users who shared the graphic criticised the channel for the same and it was massively shared on Facebook.
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon conducting a reverse image search, we came across a similar graphic posted on Aaj Tak's official Facebook page on 9 July 2019.
The graphic was posted on the day India was supposed to play the semi-final match against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India lost the match and failed to go to the finals.
An archive of the post can be found here.
We also checked for the show 'Khabardar' on Aaj Tak's YouTube channel and found that the channel did a show on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on 24 July, however, the show was hosted by anchor Chitra Tripathi and not Sweta Singh. Also, the show did not carry the viral photo.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics started on 23 July and India has so far secured one silver medal in weightlighting that went to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.
Evidently, an old graphic was morphed to falsely claim that news channel Aaj Tak credited PM Narendra Modi for India's Olympics medal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined