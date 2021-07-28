Cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar: 4 Dead, 40 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway
Four people have died and around 40 were reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, following a cloudburst in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
According to media reports, Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir has said that four bodies have been recovered from the debris and eight to nine houses are damaged following a cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted: "30 to 40 people are missing. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army."
In an advisory that was reportedly issued late on Tuesday night, the district administration had said:
"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas."
Further, as per PTI, officials have informed that rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and more details are awaited.
Most of Jammu region has been inundated with heavy rains for the past few days.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and ANI)
