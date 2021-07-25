India Win 3 Gold Medals At World Cadet Wrestling Championship
Indian wrestlers including Priya Malik won 3 gold medals at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship
Young Indian wrestlers Priya Malik, Tannu and Komal won gold medals at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.
The trio propelled the Indian Women's team to the 2nd position in the with 139 points with USA leading the way on 149 points.
Tannu defeated her 3 out of the 4 opponents she faced by a fall and won the gold medal in the 43 kg category. She didn't concede a single point in the entire tournament.
Priya Malik won the final against Kseniya Patapovich by a score of 5-0 in the 73 kg category. Post the victory, congratulatory wishes poured in for the Indian grappler on Twitter.
A lot of users on social media were confused with Priya's win and several users congratulated her, for the victory at the 'Olympics'. Later, the posts were deleted.
On Saturday, Komal won India's 3rd gold medal at the tournament by defeating Ruzanna Mammadova of Azerbaijan in the final of 46kg category.
Greco Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia bagged the bronze medal as he defeated the Kazak wrestler by 9 points in the 65 kg category.
Along with the three golds, grapplers Antim and Varsha won the bronze medals in 53 kg and 65 kg categories respectively.
