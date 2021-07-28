2016 Photo From Uttarakhand Shared as That of Kishtwar Cloudburst
Seven people have died and over 25 were reported missing, following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district.
A photo of floodwater gushing in is being circulated to claim that it shows the cloudburst that occured in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 28 July, following which reportedly 40 people have gone missing.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the photo, that dates back to July 2016, was of a cloudburst that had hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the photo said that 40 people are reported missing after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of Jammu and four bodies have been recovered.
WHAT WE FOUND
According to a story published on India Today, about 30 people were feared dead from different areas of Uttarakhand after cloudbursts hit in Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts of the state. The report also carried the same viral photo, which was credited to news agency ANI.
We then used the advanced search feature on Twitter and found the tweet by ANI which had the photo that is now being circulated as that from Jammu and Kashmir.
The caption read: "River Alaknanda rises above the danger level mark after a cloudburst in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand."
Meanwhile, seven people have died and over 25 are feared missing, after flash floods hit Honzar village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, following a cloudburst, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Clearly, a photo from 2016 in Uttarakhand is being falsely shared as that of the cloudburst in Honzar village of Jammu and Kashmir.
