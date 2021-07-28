ADVERTISEMENT

2016 Photo From Uttarakhand Shared as That of Kishtwar Cloudburst

Seven people have died and over 25 were reported missing, following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The photo claims to be of the cloudburst that took place in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir but we found that it was an old one from Uttarakhand.</p></div>
A photo of floodwater gushing in is being circulated to claim that it shows the cloudburst that occured in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 28 July, following which reportedly 40 people have gone missing.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the photo, that dates back to July 2016, was of a cloudburst that had hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

CLAIM

The claim shared along with the photo said that 40 people are reported missing after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of Jammu and four bodies have been recovered.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Several social media users have also shared the same claim and the archived versions of the posts can be found here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Upon conducting a reverse image search of the image, we found several news reports that pointed out that the image is from Uttarakhand.

A report published on The Quint in July 2016 carried the same image.

(Photo: The Quint/Screenshot)

According to a story published on India Today, about 30 people were feared dead from different areas of Uttarakhand after cloudbursts hit in Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts of the state. The report also carried the same viral photo, which was credited to news agency ANI.

We then used the advanced search feature on Twitter and found the tweet by ANI which had the photo that is now being circulated as that from Jammu and Kashmir.

The caption read: "River Alaknanda rises above the danger level mark after a cloudburst in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, seven people have died and over 25 are feared missing, after flash floods hit Honzar village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, following a cloudburst, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Clearly, a photo from 2016 in Uttarakhand is being falsely shared as that of the cloudburst in Honzar village of Jammu and Kashmir.

