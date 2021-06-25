WebQoof Recap: Of Highest COVID Vaccination in India & More

However, the claim is inaccurate. We looked up the numbers on ‘Our World In Data’ – an online publication for databases – and found that China has consistently been vaccinating around one crore people per day, since 12 May 2021.

And the number has gone up to two crore and a little beyond on multiple days. For instance, on 26 May, it went up to 20.1 million (about two crore).

