On Day 1 of New COVID Vaccine Regime, Over 80 L People Vaccinated

The Centre will be procuring 75 percent of the vaccines that are being produced by the manufacturers. Earlier, the state and private hospitals were to procure 50 percent of the vaccine under ‘decentralisation’ of the process; however as the states requested the union government of the shortage of vaccine, the new revision of vaccine guideline came into place on 8 June.

The revamped guidelines stated that, “In order to increase the production of vaccines, manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals which would be restricted to 25 percent of their monthly production.”

Though the cost of the vaccine doses in private hospitals will be fixed based on the manufacturing cost, the government has ordered that the private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.