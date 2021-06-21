12-Year-Old Photo From Delhi Shared, Taking a Dig at AAP Govt

The claim takes a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the water crisis situation.
A photo showing a crowd of people around a water tanker to fill their water containers has gone viral, after several social media users, including former Rajya Sabha BJP MP Vijay Goel shared it, taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
However, we found that the photo is from Delhi but it is 12 years old, which was clicked in 2009 by Reuters photo journalist Adnan Abidi.
CLAIM
The photo is doing the rounds with the claim that Delhi is under severe water crisis and demanded Kejriwal to do something.
The caption in Hindi reads, “दिल्ली में पानी का हॉल. कुछ करो भैया केजरीवाल.”
(Translation: In Delhi, this is the water condition. Do something, brother Kejriwal.)
The photo has been shared by former Union Minister Vijay Goel on Saturday, 19 June, and the tweet has over 5,000 likes.
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon a reverse image search on Google, we found the image uploaded by Alamy.com, a website for stock images, and the photo was taken by Reuters photo journalist Adnan Abidi in 2009.
The photo caption reads, “Residents of Sanjay Colony, a residential neighbourhood, crowd around a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board to fill their containers in New Delhi, 30 June 2009.”
We also juxtaposed the viral photo and the old photo from 2009.
Viral photo (L), and alamy stock photo from 2009 (R)
Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha later tweeted that the photo is old and slammed the BJP for running a malicious campaign against the party.
Clearly, a 12-year-old photo from Delhi was passed on the internet with the claim that it shows the recent water crisis situation in Delhi.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)
Published: 21 Jun 2021,12:56 PM IST