Images From India and Abu Dhabi Shared as ‘Yoga in Saudi Arabia’

A set of photographs is being shared on social media claiming to show people from Saudi Arabia practising yoga. Both images are shared with a claim in Hindi, which states that yoga does not belong to any community.

We found that one of the images was from Ahmedabad, where school children were participating in yoga whereas the other was from Abu Dhabi, where Bohra Muslims from India were performing yoga at a community centre.

This was shared in the backdrop of Yoga Day, which is celebrated on 21 June.