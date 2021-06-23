Clip From 2014 Movie Shared as Visuals of a ‘Tornado in Toronto’

Clip from a 2014 film, ‘Into the Storm,’ is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows a tornado which recently struck Toronto in Canada.
CLAIM
The video which shows a storm destroying vehicles, buildings and trees is being shared on social media with a claims insinuating that a horrific tornado hit the Canadian city of Toronto.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
The video was shared by several other users on Facebook. We also received a query regarding the video on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE KNOW
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and followed it up with a reverse image search. This directed us to the trailer of a 2014 Warner Bros. Picture release ‘Into the Storm’.
We compared the frames in the viral video with those in the trailer and found several similarities.
Directed by Steven Quale, Into the Storm an unprecedented onslaught of tornadoes in the fictional town of Silverton.
Clearly, several clips from the movie were put together and shared on social media as a real tornado in Canada.
