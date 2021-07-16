WebQoof Recap: Morphed AAP Hoardings in Gujarat & More

From claims around AAP hoarding put up with a communal spin to MiG fighter plane, here's what misled the public this week.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
From a morphed photograph of a hoarding put up by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit with a communal claim to a flight-simulation video of a MiG aircraft landing on a dam, here's what misled the public this week.
A morphed photograph showing a hoarding put up by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit has gone viral on social media with a communal claim that says that the party is appealing to people to quit other things like "reading Bhagavat Saptah" and reading Namaz.
An archive of the post can be found here.
However, we found that the viral photo was edited. We found the photos of the original hoardings put up by AAP and on comparing the photos, it could be seen that the viral post was morphed.
Read our fact-check here.
A video claiming to show a MiG aircraft landing on a dam is being shared on social media. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen moving.
The video shared by a Twitter user was retweeted by the chairperson of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka.
The video is not a real one.
We found that the clip was actually from a flight-simulation video game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was uploaded on YouTube by a player. The video was digitally created using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).
Read our fact-check here.
Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, a video of gushing water and mud is being circulated on social media with the claim that it was a recent video from Mcleodganj in Dharamshala.
The video is from Japan.
However, we found that the video is of a mudslide, following heavy rains, in the Izusan district of Atami, Japan, that occurred on 3 July.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of crackers bursting on the road is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows celebrations in Italy after the country won the UEFA Euro Cup 2020.
An archived version of the post can be found here.
However, we found the claim is false and that the celebration is part of the annual Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage religious festival held in Taiwan, which commenced in April this year.
Read our fact-check here.
An image showing a differently-abled man having eight children is being shared on social media. The Uttar Pradesh population policy 2021-2030 unveiled on 11 July by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is added as the context of the claim.
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
However, we found that the image was taken in 2017 in Bangladesh and is being falsely linked to the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021. The man in the photo is a Rohingya Muslim, who suffered from polio, and had fled persecution in Myanmar and took refuge in Bangladesh.
Read our fact-check here.
