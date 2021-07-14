Clip From Iran Shared as Haryana Man Burning Petrol Pump Due to Price Hike

,A video of a person spraying fuel around a petrol pump and on an attendant before setting fire to the area and fleeing on a motorcycle is viral on Facebook. Some posts claim that the video is from Haryana and the man was angry due to the rising petrol prices.

However, we found that the video is actually from Iran and the incident took place on 10 June 2021 . Reportedly, the person set the fuel station ablaze because of a personal dispute between him and the station workers.