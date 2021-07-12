Morphed Hoarding of AAP's Gujarat Unit Shared With a Communal Spin

The header in the original photo said, "Now Gujarat will change".

The additional text in the viral photo was also added on the blank space that was seen in the original hoarding. Finally, the photo of AAP's Gujarat President, Gopal Italia, was edited to add a beard and a different attire.

We reached out to AAP Gujarat's media cell and they also told us that the viral photo was edited and informed us that the party was going to take legal action against those who created the edited image.

We also saw hoardings from different places and they didn't have anything seen in the viral photo.