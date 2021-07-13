Video of Mudslide in Japan Shared as that of Cloudburst in Dharamshala

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, a video of gushing water and mud is being circulated on the internet with the claim that it was a recent video from Mcleodganj in Dharamshala.

However, we found that the video is of a mudslide, following heavy rain, in the Izusan district of Atami, Japan, that occurred on 3 July.