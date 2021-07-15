'Plandemic' – Book Full of COVID-19 Falsehoods Will Soon Sell on Amazon

The book version of Plandemic, a two part video series, which released last year and was subsequently blocked from social media platforms for propagating lies and falsehoods related to COVID-19, will soon be available to people on 31 August, thanks to Amazon.

The book, which is edited and co-authored by Mikki Willis – the filmmaker who created the two videos in 2020 – is described as, "The incredible true story about the most banned documentary in history".

The claims and theories propagated in both the videos were debunked by fact-checkers from across the world, including The Quint's WebQoof team. But now, the book is listed as a "Basic Sciences" book under “Medical Books” section in the American version of Amazon's website.