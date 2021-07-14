Bangladesh Pic Shared With a Misleading UP Population Bill Context

On the occasion of World Population Day, on 11 July, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's population policy 2021-2030 and announced its implementation.

The draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, which is available on the UP government's website has promotions to incentivise families that choose to limit their children to two. This includes suggesting tax rebates for families with two or less children.

While there are incentives for those with two or lesser kids, there are disincentives for those with more. If you have more than two kids you will be debarred from applying for government jobs, recieving subsidies or contesting local body polls. If you are already a government employee, the implementation of this policy would mean that you will be barred from getting promotions.