WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Farmers' Protest & More

From Indian farmers raising pro-Khalistan slogans to a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From a viral video claiming that Indian farmers raised pro-Khalistan slogans and tore the national flag to a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a beneficiary of Awas Yojana during his visit to Uttar Pradesh being shared out of context, here's what misled the public this week.
A video showing a group of men raising pro-Khalistan slogans and tearing the Indian national flag is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Indian farmers ripping the Indian flag.
The video shows pro-Khalistan protestors who had gathered outside the United Nations building in New York.
However, we found that the video was from New York when pro-Khalistan protestors had gathered outside the United Nations’ building, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address the UN General Assembly on 26 September.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a beneficiary of Awas Yojana during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is being shared on social media to take a dig at the prime minister.
The viral video shows the beneficiary saying that she hasn't received any benefit from the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.
The video is being shared to take a dig at PM Modi.
However, we found the video was being shared out of context. We looked into the full video where she informed the PM that she had benefitted from Awas Yojana and Ujjwala scheme, but on being questioned about PM SVANidhi scheme, she denied receiving any benefits.
A video of protestors pelting stones at policemen is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the visuals are from Jaipur in Rajasthan. It takes a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
However, we found that the video is from 2017 in Anantnag in South Kashmir, when clashes broke out between protestors and police when cops tried to disperse a large crowd which had gathered to protest the persecution of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.
A video showing a group of policemen travelling in an e-rickshaw, which turned over in a waterlogged road, claims to be from Uttar Pradesh and takes a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led state's development.
The video is being shared by several verified Congress handles.
A screenshot of a newspaper advertisement by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, showing an enlarged photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a tiny image of Mahatma Gandhi is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the original advertisement had a large photograph of Gandhi in the centre, while a smaller picture of Kejriwal occupied the bottom right area.
