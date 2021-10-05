ADVERTISEMENT

2017 Video of Stone-pelting in Kashmir's Anantnag Shared as Jaipur

The video is from 2017 when clashes broke out between protestors and police in Anantnag town in South Kashmir.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is from Jammu and Kashmir and not Jaipur, as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video of protestors pelting stones at policemen is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the visuals are from Jaipur in Rajasthan, and goes on to take a dig at Congress' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

However, we found that the video is from 2017 in Anantnag in South Kashmir when clashes broke out between protestors and police when cops tried to disperse a large crowd who had gathered to protest the persecution of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

A local reporter, Muneeb-ul-Islam, who covered the incident on the day also confirmed to The Quint that the visuals are from Anantnag.

CLAIM

The video is viral with the claim that the incident took place in Jaipur and goes on to compare the situation to Jammu and Kashmir.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/9CR8-WUKT">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Social media users have shared the video along with similar claims on Facebook and Twitter and the archived links can be seen here, here and here.

We also received a query about the video on our WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND

We noticed a shop name in the viral video which read 'Western Hosiery' and 'Satho'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The board reads 'Western Hosiery'.</p></div>

The board reads 'Western Hosiery'.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We looked up 'Western Hosiery' on Google Maps and the address mentioned was 'Lal Chowk, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir'. Although the visuals for Western Hosiery were not available, but we were able to match this area seen in the video with the imagery available on Google Mas

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Visuals highlighting the similarity between the viral video and imagery available on Google Maps.</p></div>

Visuals highlighting the similarity between the viral video and imagery available on Google Maps.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from here, we got in touch with Muneeb-ul-Islam, a local reporter who told us that the visuals were from an incident that took place in Anantnag town in September 2017.

We also found news reports on the incident which mentioned that protests had turned violent over the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and at least six policemen were injured in the clashes. The Quint, too, had reported on the incident.

We could also match a portion of the visuals seen in the viral video with that of news agency ANI. Full video can be seen here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Visuals highlighting the similarity between the viral video and ANI visuals.&nbsp;</p></div>

Visuals highlighting the similarity between the viral video and ANI visuals. 

(Photo: ANI/Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Clearly, a video is from protestors clashing with police in Anantnag is being shared on social media to claim it is from Rajasthan.

