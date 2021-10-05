2017 Video of Stone-pelting in Kashmir's Anantnag Shared as Jaipur
The video is from 2017 when clashes broke out between protestors and police in Anantnag town in South Kashmir.
A video of protestors pelting stones at policemen is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the visuals are from Jaipur in Rajasthan, and goes on to take a dig at Congress' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
However, we found that the video is from 2017 in Anantnag in South Kashmir when clashes broke out between protestors and police when cops tried to disperse a large crowd who had gathered to protest the persecution of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.
A local reporter, Muneeb-ul-Islam, who covered the incident on the day also confirmed to The Quint that the visuals are from Anantnag.
CLAIM
The video is viral with the claim that the incident took place in Jaipur and goes on to compare the situation to Jammu and Kashmir.
WHAT WE FOUND
We noticed a shop name in the viral video which read 'Western Hosiery' and 'Satho'.
We looked up 'Western Hosiery' on Google Maps and the address mentioned was 'Lal Chowk, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir'. Although the visuals for Western Hosiery were not available, but we were able to match this area seen in the video with the imagery available on Google Mas
Taking a cue from here, we got in touch with Muneeb-ul-Islam, a local reporter who told us that the visuals were from an incident that took place in Anantnag town in September 2017.
We also found news reports on the incident which mentioned that protests had turned violent over the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and at least six policemen were injured in the clashes. The Quint, too, had reported on the incident.
We could also match a portion of the visuals seen in the viral video with that of news agency ANI. Full video can be seen here.
Clearly, a video is from protestors clashing with police in Anantnag is being shared on social media to claim it is from Rajasthan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.