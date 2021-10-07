Man in Viral Image Misidentified as UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Elder Brother

The man seen in viral image is being misidentified as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's elder brother.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Photo of a man resembling Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on social media with a claim that the man in the photo is the elder brother of the chief minister.
The claim goes on to say that despite the top position, the chief minister's elder brother continues to sell tea. This comes as UP goes to polls early next year. A similar claim had earlier gone viral in 2019.
However, we found that it's a false claim. While we haven't been able to independently verify the details of the man in question, we compared his appearance with UP CM's three brothers which shows a stark difference.
CLAIM
The claim along with the image reads: "हमारे यहाँ तो चाचा भी विधायक बन जाएँ तो, खानदान पावर में आ जाता है देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य के CM होने के बाद भी योगी जी के #बड़े_भाई आज भी दुकान पर चाय बेचते है ये कमाने नही धर्म की रक्षा के लिए आये है UP की जनता देव तुल्य व्यक्ति को खोना मत...याद रहे (sic)"
(Translated: In India, even if somebody's uncle becomes an MLA, the entire family comes to power. Even after being the chief minister of the country's largest state, Yogi ji's elder brother still sells tea at a shop. He has come to protect religion, not to earn. Don't lose people who are like God... remember that.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We came across an article published by India Today in October 2017 that mentioned that the UP CM has three brothers, namely Manvendra Mohan, Shailendra Mohan and Mahendra Singh Bisht.
While Shailendra and Mahendra Singh Bisht are younger to Yogi Adityanath, Manvendra Mohan is elder. Yogi Adityanath, who is the second born among his siblings, also has three sisters, a Times Now article mentioned.
The 2017 India Today report carried an image of Shailendra Mohan and stated that he is a subedar in the Indian Army who was then posted near the China border as part of the Garhwal Scouts unit.
Shailendra Mohan is one of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's younger brothers.
Meanwhile, ABP News had earlier spoken to the family members of Yogi Adityanath and one can see two of his brothers – Manvendra Mohan and Mahendra Singh Bisht – in the video.
However, none of them show any resemblance to the man seen in the viral image.
Here is a comparison of the man in the viral image with the three brothers of Uttar Pradesh CM.
From left to right: Viral image, Manvendra Mohan, Shailendra Mohan and Mahendra Singh Bisht.
Earlier in 2019, The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim.
Evidently, the man seen in viral image is being misidentified as UP CM Yogi Adityanath's elder brother.
