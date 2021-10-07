2018 Photo of Afghan Man's Suicide Attempt Shared as Taliban Execution

An image is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the Taliban executing a man in Afghanistan, in front of his crying child.

However, we found that the image dates back to 2018 and shows an incident where a man attempted suicide in Takhar province, Afghanistan in front of the governor's office.

Reports have identified the man as one Shah Mahmood, who said that he had to take the extreme step as the authorities were ignoring his complaint of someone "usurping his land."