Aaj Tak Anchor Cut Off Panelist Speaking Against Adani? No, Video Is Clipped

In the full bulletin, the Shiv Sena spokesperson gets to finish his statement later.
A short clip of an Aaj Tak bulletin, in which anchor Chitra Tripathi talks about the cruise ship drugs case in which Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan – was put under the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody along with others, is being shared online to take a dig at the channel's journalistic practices.
But, in reality, Tripathi cuts off Dubey due to a breaking news in between and then lets the panelist complete his statement after she has relayed the new details that emerged in the case.
CLAIM
The 13-second clip is being shared online, with different claims that take a dig at Aaj Tak's journalism.
At the time of writing this article, this tweet by user 'Cryptic_Miind' had garnered over 73,000 views and was shared by more than 2,000 users.
The video was also shared by editorial cartoonist Manjul, who published the clip calling it the "Gold standard of journalism."
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked on Aaj Tak's official YouTube channel for the full bulletin and found the bulletin, uploaded on 3 October, from which the video was clipped.
In the longer version of the bulletin, which also had Ram Kadam, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spokesperson along with people from the entertainment industry, we noted that the clipped section started at the 3:36 mark.
Here, as Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey begins to speak about the massive smuggled heroin bust at the port in Mundra, Gujarat – which is owned by the Adani group – anchor Chitra Tripathi cuts him off abruptly to provide new details regarding the sections under which Aryan Khan was arrested.
The correspondent elaborates on the specific sections that were applicable to Aryan Khan's arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with Khan's defence presented to the NCB, as Tripathi asks for more details.
Evidently, a clipped 13-second video of an Aaj Tak bulletin is being shared on social media to take a dig at the channel, only showing the part where the anchor cuts off the panelist when he discusses the Mundra port drug bust.
In the longer version of the video, the anchor gets back to Dubey after she finishes relaying important new developments about the case, as they come in.
