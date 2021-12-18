WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around mRNA Vaccines, Halal Food & More

From claims around what makes food halal to misinformation around mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, here's what misled people this week.
From false claims about the mRNA vaccine "dramatically" increasing risk of heart diseases to misleading text claiming that Muslims have said that the meaning of 'halal isn't complete unless the cook spits on the food', here's what misled people this week.
A clip showing visuals of a helicopter crashing into a forest was shared claiming that it shows the chopper crash in Coonoor that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on 8 December 2021.
However, we found that the viral clip was actually taken from a news bulletin aired by Tamil news channel News 7 Tamil, and shows a simulation of the crash.
The clip, which was a part of a detailed bulletin about the crash in Coonoor also shows names of air bases and shows digitally created visuals of Rawat in the chopper.
A photograph showing Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad with their hands raised in prayer was shared across social media platforms.
Sharing the photograph, users claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, has started a new tradition of reciting verses from the Quran at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan this year, as opposed to a Hindu prayer for Goddess Saraswati.
However, we found that the visuals were from a nikah (wedding) ceremony in Mumbai, where Sule and Awhad were in attendance. As the ceremony was Islamic, the two NCP leaders' hands were held up in accordance with customs.
We also looked up reports on the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan and none of the reports made any mention of verses from the Quran being recited in place of the Saraswati Vandana.
A viral message on social media claimed that in Tamil Nadu, Muslims have admitted in court that the meaning of 'halal isn't complete unless the cook spits on the food'. The text goes on to warn people against eating such food, and advocates against 'ordering food from any Muslim-owned hotel'.
The attached tweet also carries a video which is being used "as evidence" to push the narrative.
However, we found that no such admission had been made by any Muslim body or individual. In fact, the excerpt was from a petition filed in the Kerala High Court by a person named SJR Kumar, who had made this claim, attributing it to the Muslim community.
A research abstract published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Circulation was shared as evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, increase a person’s risk of heart disease by several social media users and Indian right-wing website OpIndia.
The abstract claimed that research has found COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “dramatically increase” inflammation.
However, we found that the abstract was not a peer-reviewed study. Usually abstracts are considered initial research, which may or may not result in a peer-reviewed study, depending on its findings. Experts observed that the abstract in question didn't have proper data on the research it conducted.
The AHA later published an "Expression of Concern" and pointed out that the text may not be reliable and that a “suitable correction” was needed.
A video showing some men spiking a birthday cake and taking two semi-conscious girls inside a house has gone viral with a communal spin.
According to the claims, the men in the video belong to the Mulsim community and goes on to say that they record objectionable clips with women after making them unconscious and later use them to blackmail and convert them.
However, we found that the video was a scripted awareness video and the claim going viral with it was not true.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several such videos in the recent past that were created for educational purposes but were shared with a misleading and sometimes communal narrative.
