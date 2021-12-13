Video of Brutal Assault in Faridabad Shared With a Communal Spin

A video of two men brutally thrashing another man with a hammer and a stick is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the "attack on minority communities in India".

However, we found that the video was from Faridabad, Haryana, and that both the parties belonged to the Hindu community.

Faridabad police told The Quint's WebQoof team that there was no communal angle to the incident. An FIR has been registered at the Faridabad NIT police station, and all the names in the report were of people from the same community.