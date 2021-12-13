Video of Brutal Assault in Faridabad Shared With a Communal Spin

The video claims to show the attack on minorities in India.
A video of two men brutally thrashing another man with a hammer and a stick is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the "attack on minority communities in India".
However, we found that the video was from Faridabad, Haryana, and that both the parties belonged to the Hindu community.
Faridabad police told The Quint's WebQoof team that there was no communal angle to the incident. An FIR has been registered at the Faridabad NIT police station, and all the names in the report were of people from the same community.
CLAIM
The 13-second video is being shared with the claim, "And this is India on daily basis against minorities. It is shameful that US, human rights orgs and Western media are keeping a blind eye for their own business benefits. #Faisalabad #SolidariTea4Kashmir [sic]."
Posted on 8 December, the video has over one lakh views on Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google reverse image and keyword search on the viral video, and found media reports from 6 December.
An article on News18 Hindi from 7 December said that the incident had occurred at Faridabad in Haryana.
The video was from Faridabad, Haryana.
We also found a video of a press conference conducted by the Faridabad police on 6 December, wherein they had mentioned that the accused and the victim were Hindus. The police said that while two of the accused, Lalit and Pradeep, were rounded up, a third accused named Sachin was absconding.
They further said that the victim named Manish was beaten up over personal enmity, according to preliminary investigation.
The Quint's WebQoof team also accessed the FIR copy, which was registered by Manish's father, Mukesh Kumar, and four persons were named as accused in the report.
Clearly, the video of a brutal assault triggered by personal rivalry is being shared on social media with a communal spin.
