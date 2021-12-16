Unreviewed Paper Shared as Proof of Link Between mRNA Vaccine & Heart Disease

A research abstract published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Circulation was shared as evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, increase a person’s risk of heart disease by several social media users and Indian right-wing website OpIndia.

The 319-word abstract claims that research has found COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “dramatically increase” inflammation and that in turn “may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

However, we found that the abstract was not a peer-reviewed study. Usually abstracts are considered initial research, which may or may not result in a peer-reviewed study, depending on its findings. Experts observed that the abstract in question didn't have proper data on the research it conducted.

The AHA later published an "Expression of Concern" and pointed out that the text may not be reliable and that a “suitable correction” was needed.