Scripted Video of Women Drinking Alcohol Shared to Take a Dig at Delhi CM

The video is being shared to take a dig at CM Arvind Kejriwal and the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Social media users are sharing a video that shows two girls drinking liquor publicly and later swearing on a man who questions them for drinking in the open space is being shared to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulating him for "making Delhi the liquor capital".
The video is being shared in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma bringing a liquor bottle in the Lok Sabha on 6 December to hit out at the AAP government for the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He had accused Kejriwal of promoting alcohol consumption among the youth to earn revenue.
However, we found the video is a scripted one made for "entertainment" purposes only and doesn't show a real-life incident.
CLAIM
The video has been shared by Renuka Jain, who has often been called out for spreading misinformation, along with a claim that reads, "Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal for making Delhi liquor capital.(sic)"
The video posted on 7 December has over 39,000 views at the time of writing this article.
An archive of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
At 1:07 minutes into the video, we could see a disclaimer.
It read, "The video is for entertainment and promotional purposes only. It falls under fair use law. We do not wish to make any commercial use. All the contents are intended to showcase the creativity of the artist involved and is strictly done for promotional purpose.(sic)"
The disclaimer could be seen in the middle of the video.
Next, we could see a watermark in the video 'Instagram - Mr_thakur1612'.
We looked for the profile on Instagram and the user name read Sunny Thakur and described him as an actor.
We also found the video on his Facebook page named 'Thakur Prank'.
(Warning: The video contains abusive language.)
At the end of the video from 7:38 mins, Thakur can be seen clarifying that the girls in the video were acting.
Clearly, a scripted video made for entertainment purpose is being falsely shared on social media taking a dig at Kejriwal.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked more such scripted videos that were shared with misleading claims and sometimes with communal claims.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)