Scripted Video of Women Drinking Alcohol Shared to Take a Dig at Delhi CM

Social media users are sharing a video that shows two girls drinking liquor publicly and later swearing on a man who questions them for drinking in the open space is being shared to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulating him for "making Delhi the liquor capital".

The video is being shared in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma bringing a liquor bottle in the Lok Sabha on 6 December to hit out at the AAP government for the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He had accused Kejriwal of promoting alcohol consumption among the youth to earn revenue.

However, we found the video is a scripted one made for "entertainment" purposes only and doesn't show a real-life incident.