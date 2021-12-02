Scripted Video Showing Man 'Dying' During Birthday Celebrations Shared as Real
The viral clip carried a disclaimer at the end that said that it was a scripted video.
A video showing a young man collapsing on the ground during a birthday celebration has gone viral on social media. The claim states that the person died while celebrating his birthday with his friends, who can be seen giving him "birthday bumps" right before his falls on the ground, motionless.
However, we found that the claim in the viral posts was false. The viral video carried a disclaimer at the end that said that the video was "scripted" and created for "educational purposes".
CLAIM
The claim going viral which the video said, "आज के जमाने का *बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन* कहा जाने वाला यह बेहूदा तरीका. अनजाने में अपने ही प्रिय मित्र की जान ले ली उसके जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के चक्कर में ( केक मुँह और नाक पर लगने से साँस आना ही बंद हो गया ) खुशी को खुशियों वाले तरीके से ही मनाओ.*)
[Translation: This absurd way of celebrating birthdays in today's era. Some friends took the life of their own friend inadvertently while celebrating his birthday party. (He could not breathe because cake entered his nose and mouth). Celebrate happiness in the proper way.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
While looking at one of the viral videos, we noticed a pop-up message that gave a link to a verified Facebook page called Hamsa Nandini to watch more such videos.
We then went to the page in the pop-up message and found the video posted on 2 March 2020, even though the date in the video said, 21 November 2021.
The video, which had over two million views, was titled, "DON'T CELEBRATE LIKE THIS".
The caption of the video said, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"
Towards the end of the video, we also noticed a disclaimer that said, "Please don't do such things. There is a risk of death due to such acts."
And at the bottom, it said, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only."
We could not independently verify if the video was created by the page. We have reached out to the admin of the page to get a confirmation and the copy will be updated if and when we get a response.
However, it is clear that a scripted video showing a person collapsing during a birthday celebration has been shared as real.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked more such videos in the past that were created for educational purpose but were shared with a misleading and some times communal narratives.
