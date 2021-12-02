Scripted Video Showing Man 'Dying' During Birthday Celebrations Shared as Real

A video showing a young man collapsing on the ground during a birthday celebration has gone viral on social media. The claim states that the person died while celebrating his birthday with his friends, who can be seen giving him "birthday bumps" right before his falls on the ground, motionless.

However, we found that the claim in the viral posts was false. The viral video carried a disclaimer at the end that said that the video was "scripted" and created for "educational purposes".