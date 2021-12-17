Video of People Pushing Plane On Runway is From India? Nope!

A video of a group of men pushing an aircraft is being shared on social media, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ache din' (good days) slogan, which became popular during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

However, we found that the video is from Nepal, and shows passengers pushing a lightweight Tara Air flight on the runway of Bajura airport in Kolti, Nepal, after one of its tyres had reportedly burst.