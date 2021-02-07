No, the Image Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Feeding Mia Khalifa

A morphed photo of media personality Mia Khalifa in place of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s portrait is being shared to insinuate that Congress workers fed cake to her poster after she spoke in support of the farmers protest, which has now entered its third month.

This comes in the backdrop of the controversy which erupted after several international personalities, including pop singer Rihanna, Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, climate activist Greta Thunberg, tweeted in support of the farmers.