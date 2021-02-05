Mia Khalifa to Meena Harris: Women Slut Shamed for Backing Farmers

A bunch of globally well-known and powerful women took to Twitter to voice their support for the protesting farmers, creating a frenzy not just in India but across the world.

Be it pop star Rihanna or media personality Mia Khalifa, author and American Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, or climate activist Greta Thunberg — no one was spared by the right wing trolls.

Over the past one week, these women have been subjected to slut-shaming and mockery. Their mentions were filled with death threats, abuse, and violent consequences — reiterating, yet again, how internet trolls and misogyny go hand-in-hand.