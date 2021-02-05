‘US Support’ on Farm Laws: ANI, Kangana Omit Crucial Points

In a report dated 4 February, news agency Asia News International (ANI) said that the United States government has come out in support of the controversial farm legislations passed by the Indian government in September 2020.

The ANI report comes after several American celebrities came out in support of the farmers protesting against the aforementioned laws.

However, we found that the said report has misrepresented the statement by the US government, which stated four major points. While the ANI report mentioned three of them, including the part which says that ‘in general’ the US government supports India's farm laws, it failed to mention that the statement criticised the ban on internet and the steps that curb the fundamental freedom of expression of the protesters.