Morphed Screenshot of OpIndia Article on Greta Thunberg Goes Viral

The morphed screenshot of an article, purportedly published by right-wing website OpIndia, has gone viral on the internet with a claim that the website said that Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was born into a Muslim family and was later adopted. Thunberg has been in news recently after she spoke out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

We found that the screenshot of the article was an edited one as it didn’t match the layout of OpIndia’s website. We also found that one of the images in the screenshot showing Thunberg in a hijab was also morphed and was first published on a satire website.