No, This Video Does Not Show Arvind Kejriwal’s Statements on Punishing Rapists

The claim suggests that clip shows Kejriwal's views on punishing rapists. The video is uploaded with a caption in Hindi, "रेप का ख़िलाफ़ अरविंद केजरीवाल जी का स्टैंड बिल्कुल साफ़ है। ये उनका बयान है। मंडी हाउस में बैठ कर कटिंग चाय पीते हुए लफ़ंगागिरी करने वाले नहीं बतायेंगे कि केजरीवाल को किसपे बोलना है और किसपे नहीं। बयानवीरो को बयान चाहिये। इनकी रोज़ी-रोटी इसी से चलती है।"

(Translation: Arvind Kejriwal's stand against rape is very clear. This is his statement. those who indulge in rhetoric will not tell Kejriwal what matter he should speak on or shouldn't while sitting in Mandi House and drinking tea. These people needed a statement, that's how they sustain their livelihood.)