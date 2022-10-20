Fabricated India TV Graphic Predicting AAP's Win in Gujarat Polls Goes Viral

A graphic purportedly predicting the results of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections is being shared on social media with a claim that it was based on a poll conducted by the Hindi news channel India TV.

The infographic shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning with a majority of 98 of the total 182 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 67 seats, 13 seats for the Congress party, and others won four seats.

However, this infographic is a fabricated one.