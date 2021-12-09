Clip From Arunachal Falsely Linked to CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crash

The video is from Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw and does not show CDS General Rawat's fatal helicopter crash.
A video of a helicopter falling to the ground is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel on Wednesday, 8 December, in Tamil Nadu.
However, we found that the said video was of a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh from 18 November 2021. The chopper that belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was carrying five people, who had all escaped unhurt or with minor injuries.
CLAIM
The short clip is being shared by netizens, claiming it shows the helicopter, which had CDS General Bipin Rawat on-board, crashing.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we fragmented the video into keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
The search led us to a tweet by news platform East Mojo published on 18 November, which carried the video and said that it was from Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh.
It added that there were five army personnel on-board and no casualties had been reported. We then looked for more news reports on the incident.
A Times of India report carried the same visuals and identified the aircraft as an IAF MI-17 helicopter.
According to the report, the helicopter was carrying out a sortie when it crash-landed at Roccham helipad in Anjaw. It said that the aircraft's rotors had been "completely damaged."
The report said that while four of the five personnel were unhurt, an engineer on board had sustained minor injuries.
We also found the same video uploaded on Hindustan Times' verified YouTube channel.
