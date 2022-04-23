Old Clip of Woman Doing Sit-Ups in Gujarat Falsely Shared as From MP's Khargone

The claim states that the video is from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a burqa-clad woman made to do sit-ups on the road, with police personnel standing around her, is being shared on social media with the claim that it is from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone where communal clashes had broken out on 10 April.
Khargone saw stone pelting and arson during a Ram Navami procession in the district. Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Ibraish Khan alias Saddam in the violence.
However, we found that the video is from Surat in Gujarat and shows a woman being made to do sit-ups for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in 2020.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on social media along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "बाबा से कम नहीं मामा कान पकड़ कर उठक बैठक करती हुई सलमा अब से पत्थर नही फेकेगी video मध्य प्रदेश के खरगौन का बताया जा रहा."
(Translation: Salma is seen doing sit-ups and being punished by police. She won't pelt stones anymore. Video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.)
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
With the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Yandex reverse image search led us to a video on YouTube posted on 18 April 2020 on the verified channel of S9 News.
The caption in Gujarati read that curfew was imposed by the police in the Kot area, Surat.
Taking a cue from here, we conducted a keyword search to look for news reports about the incident.
A report by Divya Bhaskar that was published two years ago read that during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, a video of a woman being made to do sit-ups in Surat's Salabatpura fish market for violating COVID-19 curfew norms was being shared on social media.
The story was published two years ago.
A local reporter, Dharmesh Amin, confirmed to The Quint that the video is from Salabatpura in Gujarat during the lockdown period.
Clearly, a video of a woman being punished for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in Gujarat in 2020 is being shared falsely claiming to be from Khargone.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)