Old Clip of Woman Doing Sit-Ups in Gujarat Falsely Shared as From MP's Khargone

A video of a burqa-clad woman made to do sit-ups on the road, with police personnel standing around her, is being shared on social media with the claim that it is from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone where communal clashes had broken out on 10 April.

Khargone saw stone pelting and arson during a Ram Navami procession in the district. Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Ibraish Khan alias Saddam in the violence.

However, we found that the video is from Surat in Gujarat and shows a woman being made to do sit-ups for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in 2020.