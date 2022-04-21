Fact-Check: 2012 Photo of Violence From Lucknow Falsely Linked to Jahangirpuri

A photo, which shows a group of men running holding sticks in their hands, is being shared on social media with a claim that it is linked to the communal clashes that erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Communal clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April, injuring nine people. Following the incident, a demolition drive was conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on 20 April, which was stopped hours after the Supreme Court ordered to halt it.

However, we found that the photo is from Lucknow from 2012 when violence broke out in the city on the last day of Ramzan. According to media reports, violence against Muslims in Assam and Myanmar was the reason behind a protest march that had later led to arson.