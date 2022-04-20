2020 Photo From UP's Budaun Falsely Linked to Jahangirpuri Violence

A photo which shows two men wearing saffron scarves and holding sticks while walking with police personnel is being shared linking it to the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.

The communal clashes erupted when a Shobha Yatra procession passed along the route where a mosque is located. A quarrel eventually led to stone pelting and firing that injured nine people, including eight policemen.

Till now, 25 people have been arrested in the case.

However, we found that the photo is from 2020 when two people, referred to as "COVID-19 warriors" by the police, were seen walking with the Uttar Pradesh police in Budaun.