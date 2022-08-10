Did Nitish Kumar Say He'll 'Never Join Hands With RJD'? No, Video Is Clipped

Several BJP leaders and supporters of the party shared a 28-second video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which he can be heard saying that "it is impossible to enter into any agreement with you," with the claim that he was referring to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the Janata Dal (United) leader becoming the CM of Bihar again for the eighth time, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav swearing in as the deputy CM on 10 August.

Kumar had resigned as the CM after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, 8 August, only to stake claim to form the government again hours later. He was elected as the leader of the grand alliance of nine parties, including the RJD and Congress.