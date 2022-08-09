JD(U), RJD, Cong & Left: How Numbers Stack Up for Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly

In a major political upheaval, the state of Bihar is seeing a tear in its ruling coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 9 August, tendered his resignation as the Bihar chief minister, marking an end to his party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Before Tuesday, the NDA consisted of the BJP, JD(U), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Meanwhile, the RJD, the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Left front made up the Mahagathbandhan – the main opposition party.

With a total of 243 seats in the state, a coalition or a single political party must cross the majority mark of 122 seats to form the government.

At present, here is how the numbers in the state Assembly stack up: