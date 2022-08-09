JD(U), RJD, Cong & Left: How Numbers Stack Up for Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly
CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly told party MLAs that he is calling off the alliance with the BJP.
In a major political upheaval, the state of Bihar is seeing a tear in its ruling coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 9 August, tendered his resignation as the Bihar chief minister, marking an end to his party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Before Tuesday, the NDA consisted of the BJP, JD(U), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Meanwhile, the RJD, the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Left front made up the Mahagathbandhan – the main opposition party.
With a total of 243 seats in the state, a coalition or a single political party must cross the majority mark of 122 seats to form the government.
At present, here is how the numbers in the state Assembly stack up:
RJD: 79 seats
BJP: 77 seats
JD(U): 45 seats
Congress: 19 seats
Left Parties: 16 seats
AIMIM: 1 seat
HAM: 4 seats
Independent: 1 seat
Vacant: 1 seat
The Nitish Kumar-led party is now likely to seek the support of the RJD, Congress, and the Left parties to form the ruling government in the state.
The Political Situation in Bihar
On Tuesday, the Bihar CM sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm to submit his resignation, sources indicated.
Meanwhile, in the meeting held with the party leaders in Patna, the chief minister said that the BJP was conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.
JD(U)'s negotiations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are also underway, with the RJD reportedly demanding that Tejashwi Yadav be made the home minister in the new Cabinet.
Further, in the Mahagathbandhan meeting held on Tuesday, RJD leaders authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision on an alliance with the JD(U), news agency ANI reported.
The Congress and Left parties had earlier declared their support for Yadav.
