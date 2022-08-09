Fact-Check: Zee News, ABP Share a Staged Video as Real Incident From a Wedding

A video showing a man at a wedding putting vermilion on a bride's forehead and then leaving with her was passed off as a real incident by several news organisations, including ABP News TV, Asianet News, and Zee News Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh.

However, this is a scripted video and not a real incident. Several such staged videos have been shared with false claims over the last few months.

While most appear to be harmless and have been created either for "entertainment" or "awareness" purposes, we have documented how such videos are indiscriminately used to push false communal narratives here.