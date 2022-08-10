Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar CM, RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Becomes Deputy

Speaking to reporters shortly after the oath-taking ceremony, Kumar said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

He also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last for a full term and said that his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 Assembly polls."

Yadav and Kumar were sworn in a day after the JD(U) broke away from the NDA coalition government, and the JD(U) announced a 'Mahagathbandan' of seven parties with RJD as the prime partner.