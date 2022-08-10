Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar CM, RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Becomes Deputy
Yadav and Kumar were sworn in a day after the Janata Dal (United)-BJP coalition was called off.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 10 August, took oath as chief minister of Bihar, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was sworn in as the deputy CM.
This marks the JD(U) chief's eighth stint as chief minister of the state.
Speaking to reporters shortly after the oath-taking ceremony, Kumar said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."
He also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last for a full term and said that his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 Assembly polls."
Yadav and Kumar were sworn in a day after the JD(U) broke away from the NDA coalition government, and the JD(U) announced a 'Mahagathbandan' of seven parties with RJD as the prime partner.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, BJP leader Sushil Modi held a press conference and attacked CM Nitish Kumar claiming that he was "too ambitious" and "will ditch even the RJD."
Modi added, "His people wanted him to be declared as vice president and approached the BJP with the proposal."
Why Kumar Broke Alliance With BJP
Nitish Kumar had resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
Kumar, in a meeting held with party leaders in Patna, said that the BJP is conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.
Following Kumar's submission of his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, the duo of Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had staked a claim to the government.
Following the meet, Kumar, in a press conference with Yadav, said that they have seven parties which have 164 MLAs along with independent MLAs in the Mahagathbandhan.
Meanwhile, the RJD had demanded that Yadav be made the home minister in the new Cabinet, along with the demand that the speaker's post goes to the party.
