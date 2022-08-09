Media Outlets Share 2020 Poster of Nitish Kumar as Recent After BJP-JD(U) Split

Fact-Check | Old posters of JDU Chief Nitish Kumar go viral as recent after he broke alliance with BJP.
The photograph of a poster with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's image with a text that reads, "Nitish Sabke Hain" (Nitish is with everyone), has gone viral on social media. Several news organisations like Republic Bharat, ABP News, Zee Business, and news agency ANI also shared the image as being recent.
The posts went viral after Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.
However, we found that the posters were two years old and were put up in October 2020 during the state Assembly elections.
News agency ANI posted the photograph with the caption, "#BiharPolitical | "Nitish Sabke Hai" poster appears at the JD(U) HQs in Patna as Nitish Kumar forms an alliance with RJD after leaving NDA."
The poster was shared by news organisations like Republic Bharat, ABP News, and Zee Business.
Other social media users on Facebook and Twitter also shared the image as recent, archives of some can be found here and here.
We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image with the keywords "Nitish Sabke Hain" in Hindi and found an image posted in an article published by BBC Marathi on 10 November 2020. The article mentioned that the slogan came up during the state Assembly elections of 2020.
We compared the image going viral with the image posted by Tripathi and found several similarities.
Comparison of the viral image with the old image.
We also found a news report on TV9 Hindi and a video report on ABP Bihar published in October 2020, which talked about the posters put up by the JD(U).
Evidently, an old poster from October 2020 was shared as a recent one after Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP.
