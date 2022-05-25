Fact-Check: No, US President Joe Biden Didn’t Snub PM Modi at Quad Summit

A short video of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and United States President Joe Biden meeting at the Quad summit held in Tokyo, Japan is being shared, claiming that US President Biden only interacted with Albanese and ignored Prime Minister Modi.

However, longer versions of the video show that after US President Biden and Australian PM Albanese shook hands and interacted, Biden also spoke to the Indian prime minister. After the brief interaction, the three leaders stood along Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for photographs.