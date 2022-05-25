Fact-Check: No, US President Joe Biden Didn’t Snub PM Modi at Quad Summit

In longer versions of the video, Biden can be seen interacting with PM Narendra Modi too.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A short video of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and United States President Joe Biden meeting at the Quad summit held in Tokyo, Japan is being shared, claiming that US President Biden only interacted with Albanese and ignored Prime Minister Modi.
However, longer versions of the video show that after US President Biden and Australian PM Albanese shook hands and interacted, Biden also spoke to the Indian prime minister. After the brief interaction, the three leaders stood along Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for photographs.
CLAIM
The video is being shared to claim that US President Joe Biden ignored Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with other leaders at the Quad summit held in Tokyo, Japan.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using the leaders’ last names as keywords, we looked for videos of their meeting at the Quad meet on Google.
The search led us to a video report by Wion News, which carried the same visuals at the beginning of its report. 19 seconds into the report, one can see Biden turning to interact with Prime Minister Modi.
The report shows US President Biden turning towards PM Modi and laughing.
News agency ANI also tweeted a video of the leaders meeting from a slightly different angle, which shows Biden speaking to and shaking hands with PM Modi after interacting with Australian PM Albanese.
NDTV also shared visuals from the meet, which shows Biden greeting Modi.
Clearly, US President Joe Biden did not ignore Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad summit as claimed. Longer versions of the clip shared in the claim shows Biden interacting and shaking hands with Modi after speaking to the Australian prime minister.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)