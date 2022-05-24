ADVERTISEMENT

Quad Summit: PM Modi Meets Newly Elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Albanese was elected as the new prime minister of Australia over the weekend.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 May, held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Tokyo, Japan, on the sidelines of the Quad summit.

"India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world. Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors," the prime minister tweeted.

Albanese was elected as the new prime minister of Australia over the weekend, and was sworn in just before he flew out for the Quad summit in Japan.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)

