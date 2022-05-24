Quad Summit: PM Modi Meets Newly Elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 May, held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Tokyo, Japan, on the sidelines of the Quad summit.

"India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world. Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors," the prime minister tweeted.