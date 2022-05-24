No, Shashi Tharoor Didn't Dance at Congress' Chintan Shivir In Udaipur

A video that shows Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dancing to the tune of Bollywood song 'No Entry,' is being shared with a claim that this incident took place at Indian National Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

The text, along with the video, takes a dig at Tharoor and the Congress leadership to say that it shows him "thinking" at the three-day meet.

However, we found that the video is edited. Firstly, it shows Tharoor in Kerala at the election campaign of United Democratic Front's (UDF) candidate, Uma Thomas.

Secondly, the video has been edited to add the song. In the original video, he can be seen shaking a leg to an election song composed by Mahila Congress.