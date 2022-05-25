Old Image From Bangladesh Passed Off as a Recent Photo From Nainital

A collage, which claims to show two photographs from Uttarakhand's Nainital taken 12 years apart, is being shared on social media.

While one photo shows a rather empty Mall Road at the hill station, the other shows a large crowd offering namaz publicly. While the claim doesn't state anything, the indication is towards 'a growing Muslim population'.

But the second picture, which has been used to push the 'Muslim population narrative,' is actually from Bangladesh and was taken during the annual Biswa Ijtema gathering.