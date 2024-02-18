Fact-Check: Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Mandir Is Not UAE’s First Hindu Temple

Around the time that the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, UAE, we saw several posts claiming that this temple was the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

Who shared this claim?: While many social media users shared text or visuals to claim that the BAPS temple is UAE's "first Hindu temple," the claim was also shared by several notable users, including:

(Swipe to view screenshots of some of the claims.)