We’ll Go Further Next Year: Sunil Narine’s Promise to ADKR Fans After ILT20 Exit

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' campaign at the ILT20 2024 came to an end, when they suffered a defeat against Dubai Capitals on Tuesday (13 February). Sunil Narine's side bowed out of the tournament after an 85-run defeat.

Led by Sam Billings, Dubai Capitals posted 188/5 on the board with Sikandar Raza scoring 40 runs. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the contrary, collapsed after scoring merely 103 runs.

Skipper Sunil Narine shared his thoughts on the loss, campaign and league after the match. Here are the excerpts: