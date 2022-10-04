ADVERTISEMENT
New Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali To Open Today, a Day Before Dussehra
The temple will be open for people of all faiths from 5 October.
A newly constructed Hindu temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali is set to open on Tuesday, 4 October, a day ahead of the Dussehra festival.
The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, according to a report by the Khaleej Times.
The temple will be open to people of all faiths from 5 Octobe, on the day of the Dussehra festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Hindu Temple UAE Temple
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×